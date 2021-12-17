.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari 79 years old has been described as a father of modern Nigeria by the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

This was contained in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Honourable Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, issued to journalists on Friday.

The statement reads in parts:

“We rejoice with the father of modern Nigeria, our hero and inspirer, President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks the age of 79 today.”

“Within his six years at the helm of affairs, he has rescued Nigeria from an infrastructural deficit.”

“Our president is focused on transforming Nigeria through the provision of critical infrastructure that will attract investments, leading to more jobs and a robust economy.”

“We call on all Nigerians to shun political criticism and join the moving train of Progressives in moving the country forward.”

“Our father, President Buhari we wish you a happy birthday and many happy returns, more fruitful years in good health and prosperity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria