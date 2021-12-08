By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Council of Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, AITEO, Clean Nigeria Initiatives and everyone who it noted, had one role or the other to play in the containment of the Nembe oil spill, the cleaning of the environment and providing of palliative materials for the people of the Niger Delta.

Addressing newsmen following the news of the stopping of the spill from the Well head 1 in Opu Nembe community, Mr. Godwin Meliga said despite all the challenges to this kind of spill, the concerted efforts coordinated by President Muhammadu Buhari was responsible for the feat achieved, saying” for this Nigerian youths are appreciative.”

Recall that AITEO had reported on Wednesday that it had successfully stopped the spill from the well head and that the storm was over. The company said it had found a permanent solution to the leaks and that not a drop of crude was dropping from the well head again.

Mr. Meliga also called on all concerned to move into the next stage which would include remediating the impact of the spill on the flora and fauna of the affected area so that the people can go back to their normal lives without more difficulties.

He however expressed confidence that AITEO maintains very high industry standards which made it to be number one in the country and would also swing into action and ensure proper cleaning up of the affected areas while also supporting the people with the necessary palliatives.

Similarly,the President of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, praised President Muhammadu Buhari in providing leadership which led to the final killing of the leaking OML 29 Well head which had been spilling oil and gas since the 5th November, 2021.

Mallam Kabiru said, “Under the leadership and guidance of President Buhari, this great and challenging feat has been achieved.”

” We also thank very immensely the Minister of State for Petroleum Chief Timipre Sylva who promptly visited the site for a first hand report to the President leading to appropriate steps being taken. Our gratitude also goes to AITEO and all the engineers it mobilized from all over the world to accomplish this,”he added

Reacting in similar manner,Mr. Peremabowei Tari,who is a Youth leader in Bayelsa State,hailed AITEO for and all those who contributed to the end of the leak.

According to him, his people have declared AITEO the peoples company as according to him, the company never rested until it successfully stopped the spill.”

“AITEO never rested for one minute till it stopped this spill. They brought in the best experts from all over the world to do this and while it lasted, they made sure our people did not suffer too much. AITEO is the peoples company”,he added.

The youths also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for exhibiting good leadership by monitoring the containment efforts and mobilizing Federal Government agencies to ensure the situation is brought under control within very reasonable time.

“All Federal Government agencies involved were mobilized to site and played critical roles in bringing this situation under control. The President has shown us love otherwise this spill would have still be ongoing. He made sure every assistance Government could give was given so that the Well head is killed. For this we are grateful to Mr. President,”he said.