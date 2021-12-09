STOCK

By Peter Egwuatu

BUA Group has consolidated its food conglomerates and has commenced the process of taking the Company to the stock market for listing by introduction.

The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, yesterday, disclosed this during an interview shortly after the formal launch of the newly consolidated BUA Foods Plc, stating, “Nigerian investors would be given opportunity to invest in the Company for continuous growth. We will list the Company soon and Nigeria will have opportunity to contribute their resources to consolidate its leading position in the food industry.”

Rabiu stressed that the overall objective and task before the country is to grapple with the pandemic and economic difficulties to develop a plan to put the nation on accelerated growth path within well specified, realistic and attainable timelines.

Speaking also, the Acting Managing Director/CEO, BUA Foods Plc, Engr. Abioye Ayodele, said: “We have moved from cradle to small and to scale in all our endeavours. As a proudly Nigerian Business with international foot prints, we are proud to say that BUA brands are fully entrenched in the various sectors of our national economy and promoting national development.”