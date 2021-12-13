*Insurgency won’t end by military approach alone – OBJ

*We must sustain pressure on FG to end killings, kidnappings – CAN

*Elites promoting insecurity in Nigeria – Edwin Clark

*Middle-belt suffering unprovoked attacks – MBF

*Nigeria must trash 1999 Constitution to overcome security challenges – Gani Adams

*Poor leadership bane of Nigeria’s security – NEF

*Bandits on revenge mission – Sheikh Gumi

*Failed economic policies fostering insecurity – ACF

*Talk without action, meaningless – Tanko Yakasai

By Luminous Jannamike

Eminent Nigerians and leaders of apex socio-cultural organisations, on Monday, cautioned leaders at all levels against the undue politicisation of matters bordering on the security of lives and property, saying that it won’t do the nation any good, but aggravate the already fragile situation in the country.

The elder statesmen jointly-led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, gave the warning while speaking at a one-day ‘Retreat on Inclusive Security’ organized by the Global Peace Foundation in collaboration with Vision Africa in Abuja.

They appealed to the elites to refrain from comments that could widen the “gulf of trust deficit amongst the many divides” that make up the country, saying that Nigeria’s survival as a nation should be considered sacred.

