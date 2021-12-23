.

Dapo Akirefon

Following the rumoured separation by Queen Naomi from the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi, the palace has faulted the claim saying “it is not true.”

When contacted, the Ooni’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare told Vanguard that “this is not the first time such rumours had been peddled. There was a time it was reported that she left the palace and the next thing, she gave birth. So, the story is not true and it should not be taken seriously.”

