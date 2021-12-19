



By Jimitota Onoyume





Prominent Itsekiri female Chief widely known more by the name Ugbogbo Ebebe, Chief Agnes Onesanden Enonuwewu is dead.



Vanguard gathered she passed on in Warri on Sunday .



An octogenarian, Pa Churchill Oki described her as the Itsekiri version of popular South Africa singer and song writer, Miriam Makeba ,adding that she was a great philosopher and a lady whose songs were laced with rich history.



” She sang a song that resonated everywhere shortly after His Majesty Erejuwa II was brought back from exile. She was a Philosopher , the Miriam Makeba of Itsekiri. Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, featured her regularly those days.”



“She was a song star, but she was more than that. Her songs were very historical and legendary. She never had her band. But was great in Itsekiri”.

Secretary Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, Sir Sunny Mene remembered her for her great lyrics. “She was a popular Itsekiri singer whose songs calmed nerves during turbulent times in Itsekiri . I knew her personally , she was like an aunt to me.



“She rendered very philosophical songs that seemed to calm the turbulence of those moments. Her songs during the controversy of the first and second republic ,calmed turbulence. She was great”.