By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Wednesday confirmed the first case of Omicron variant in Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the Centre said in line with the routine travel test required of all international travellers and Genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through Its National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja–confirmed Nigeria’s first case of the Omicron variant, also known as the B.1.1.529 lineage.

Details later: