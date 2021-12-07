.

By Idowu Bankole

The Lagos police command has on Tuesday arrested three students of Dowen College in connection to the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, also confirmed that three out of the five students are already in custody, while two are currently at large.

Recall that Late Sylvester Oromoni had mentioned five senior students allegedly responsible for the injuries he sustained when he was attacked at the Dowen College.

Late Sylvester Oromoni, was allegedly attacked by senior students of Dowen College, where he reportedly sustained internal injuries that resulted in his demise.

Recall that over 100,000 signed petitions to prosecute the perpetrators of the sad incident.

The Lagos State government has since shut down the school, while the police have also commenced investigation into the matter.

Details shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria