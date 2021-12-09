By Emmanuel Iheaka

Gunmen at the early hours of Thursday, abducted the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Damian Nwaigwe.

A source told our correspondent that the monarch was abducted at his palace around 2:30AM.

According to the source, the gang numbering about 10, shot sporadically before whisking the monarch away.

“They kidnapped the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom, Eze Damian Nwaigwe, around 2:30AM today at his palace.

“They were more than 10 in number and shot sporadically before taking the traditional ruler away”, the source stated.

He added that the palace of the monarch is situated a bit from the residences of the subjects.

It was gathered that the incident threw the villagers into panic as they kept wake till dawn.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident and said the command had swung into action to ensure the monarch is released unhurt.