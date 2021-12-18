The third edition of the biggest food festival in Nigeria, hosted by the foremost indigenous Restaurant and Outdoor Catering Company, OfadaBoy in partnership with Lagos State Government has gone but, fans, food lovers cannot forget the thrilling experiences provided by top entertainers, notable brands including Bet9ja, Malta Guinness, Origin, Maggi, O-Gas, Toju Prima at the event with over four thousand in attendance.

The carnival like event themed Ijoya was a mix of food, entertainment, Poetry rendition to promote Nigeria’ most nutritious brand of rice, Ofada Rice had in attendance Brother Shaggi, Saga of the just concluded Big Brother Naija, Kenny Black, Sir Shina Peter, Awesome Band, SBLive and B-Red.

It was also a time for poetry renditions to drive home the core message of promoting our cultural heritage as Jimi Sholanke, Beri-Ola drumers, Squard-One gave their best to thrill the crowd. The combination of Mr. Hyenana, Kiekie and MC Ajele and others was electrifying with crowd calling for more.

Speaking at the event, Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture Lagos State ably represented by the permanent of the ministry Mr. Akeem Adeniji said that, the State’ presence and partnership with OfadaBoy is a restatement of the government’ readiness to increase acceptability and promotion of ofada rice beyond the shores of Nigeria. He added that the partnership is strategy to increase the quantity of ofada rice consumption amongst the sixteen million bags of rice consume in daily in Lagos State.

Mr. Adeniji, further disclosed that, ofada rice is dear to Lagos State and the entire South Western State as it is here today, the festival has driven home the core message of making this unique brand of rice known to all. He applauded OfadaBoy and his team for putting up massive show after the stakeholder’ symposium.

In his Welcome address, Chief Executive Officer, OfadaBoy and Convener of Ofada Rice Day Festival, Oluwatobi Fletchers, said that, the dream to make available platform to tell the story of our brand of rice is fact that the company believe and stay through to promoting food and other ideas that are indigenous.

Mr. Fletcher added that, Ofada Rice Day in its 3rd edition is a statement of the fact that we are strong and proud of the natural blessing we have got. The festival this year, themed Ijoya Brought in a new dimension with the symposium that was held in October 2021, where we discussed the business and the opportunities available for stakeholders in the international as well as the local space.

I stand here today elated that we are making history in expanding the frontier of making ofada rice story known to the world through constructive discussion, deliberations and fun that will deepen the conversations and promotion as desired.

He thanked Lagos State Government, the entire ministry of Agriculture, sponsors, supporter and vendors including Bet9ja, Coca-Cola, Malta Guinness, Toju Prima, Origin, Maggi, Tino Electronic and others for standing by his brand from first edition.

