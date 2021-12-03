By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

An Officer Commanding Military Base in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State (name withheld), six soldiers as well as about 20 terrorists suspected to be members of ISWAP group, died in a fierce battle on Thursday.

Lack of telecommunication network in the area delayed dissemination of the information.

Rann shares borders with Cameroon Republic located east and about 175km drive from Maiduguri, which has suffered series of Boko Haram attacks.

This incident is coming barely 24 hours after another set of insurgents laid ambush along Chibok-Damboa Road, which is under construction by Borno State Government.

In that attack, the terrorists abducted six staff of the Ministry of Works on duty, as well as 15 other persons.

A police officer, ASP Teru and some staff working with non-governmental organisations, NGOs, were also abducted.

Vanguard observed that the insurgents have sustained series of attacks and abductions of passengers and motorists in the last one week, especially along the Maiduguri-Beneshiekh- Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Buratai-Biu Road, as the yelutide approaches.

The terrorists came with armoured vehicles

Meanwhile, on the Thursday attack, sources said: “The insurgents, who were armed with armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft gun trucks, attempted to infiltrate the military base.

But they were engaged by troops, living scores of the insurgents dead with destruction of their arms, ammunition and vehicles.

“Unfortunately, a senior Commanding Officer and six other soldiers paid the supreme price.”

All efforts to get confirmation from the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya, proved abortive at press time.

However, a reliable security source confirmed the incident, claiming that normalcy had since been restored in Rann as at Friday morning.

