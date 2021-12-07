Stakeholders pose with 2021 with 2021 King of Mathematics, Nelson Bluejack as he receives his crown and N1,000,000 star prize money.

PORT HARCOURT – NELSON Bluejack and Ivana Edu, both students of Lucille Education Centre (LEC), Bonny, Rivers State, have been crowned 2021 King and Queen of Mathematics after winning their respect categories of the annual competition to stimulate students interest in the key subject.

The secondary schools contest is an initiative of G30 Ibani Voice, a non-governmental organization, with sponsorship from DavFub Nigeria Limited and the Bonny Constituency Office in the Rivers State House of Assembly, among other partners.

At the grand finale held in the Bonny, Rivers oil hub, Bluejack, a Senior Secondary II student at LEC, beat rivals from other schools across Bonny Island to emerge King in the senior category while Ivana Edun, of same school, got the Queen’s crown in the junior category.

Bluejack earned the star prize of N1,000,000, Edun carting home N500,000 in her category with both teenagers also accorded scholarships up to first degree and copies of ‘Make Yourself A Mathematician’, a learner’s guide among other goodies just as runner ups won various consolation prizes.

The President, G30 Ibani Voice and Managing Director, Davfub Nigeria Limited, harped on reviving academic competitions among students at helping them discover their best potentials, as “Education stands out as the only reliable vehicle to attaining excellence in their field of studies”.

Member representing Bonny Constituency in Rivers House of Assembly, Abinye Pepple, said his support for the contest developed from his conviction that Education plays critical, strategic role in the actualization of human aspirations and advancement of society.

Previous star winners, Emelda Eno and Fubara Omubo decorated the new King and Queen of Mathematics with their respective crowns as the Principal, Lucille Education Centre, Esau Enyinnaya, also won Principal of the Year Award, alongside his school further winning Best Secondary School of the Year Award.