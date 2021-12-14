Bank of Industry

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has received top honours at the just concluded Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards also known as the SERAS CSR Awards 2021.

BOI won the award for the ‘Best Company in Financial Inclusion in recognition of its development impact in providing solutions to ensure that financial services are more accessible to unbanked and under-banked groups. The Bank also received the award for ‘Best New Entry.’

Speaking on the awards, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry, said, “We are honoured to be recognized for our continuous efforts and strategic investments aimed at improving financial health and inclusion within Nigeria’s business landscape and economy.

‘‘We remain committed to galvanizing more resources to scale up impact for economic, environmental and social responsibility, in line with our business strategy for sustainable development.

“These awards align with our mission of transforming Nigeria’s industrial sector through sustainable business practices as Africa’s leading Development Finance Institution operating under global best practices.”

The SERAS is Africa’s first and foremost recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability. Over the last 15 years, it has grown to become the gold-standard award and the most credible industry ceremony in Africa with representation from 19 African countries.