Bobrisky

By Sylvester Kwentua

For those intending to attend Bobrisky’s house warming party in January next year, there is an asoebi (party uniform) for the occasion, and with the purchase of the asoebi, comes expensive gifts. This much was revealed by Bobriksy recently.

“Your aso ebi for my house warming party comes with an iPad, Ace of spade, Dolce and Gabbana perfumes and champagne glass cup. Luxury party for billionaires only. Save the date JAN 29th.” Bobrisky informed.

It will be recalled that Bobrisky, early this month, disclosed in an Instagram post that he had just purchased a new house for himself valued over 400 million Naira. In the post, he revealed that a housewarming ceremony will be held on January 29th, 2020.