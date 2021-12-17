…As Educationist caution parents on ascribing parental responsibilities to school

By Gabriel Olawale

Proprietor and Chief Executive Officer of Blooming Greens School, Mrs. Susan Babatunde has admonished parents to be of good conducts, says children of nowadays do 80 percent of what they do and 20 percent of what they say.

Speaking during the 2021 Christmas Concert of Blooming Greens School, BGS, in Lagos, Susan said that the issue of bullying exists everywhere but how parents and school handle it that matters, “We all know that the first stage of socialization is home. So in BGS, we educate parents on our policies and rules that guide against bullying. One of our strategy in preventing bullying is to give a lot of love. Love is something that if you give it out, it comes back to you.

“Our students have enabling environment that is not hostile to them, they have no reason of be hostile to the next child. We also have SSS slogan which means ‘see it, say it and sought out’. We have avenue in which our students are able to walk up to any teacher and say whatever is going on. We also make intentional effort to take it up to ensure that it is addressed. In BGS we have wonderful parents that we relate with on regular basis.

Susan said that the current economic situation in the country requires both husband and wife to work in other to meet their needs but yet they need to be involve in the life of their children, “they must not leave everything to school alone and should be open to receive communication from school. Parents need to be a good role model because children of nowadays do 80 percent of what we do and 20 percent of what we say.

She hinted that in BGS they are committed to ensuring children are nurture with sound mind, intellect and character, “we create a conducive environment for children to learn and we are very mindful of their health and safety.

“We also let our children realise that they are privilege because a lot of less privilege people are in the society. Through our heart of Love concept, very November we organized art exhibition in which children make things and their parents, friend of the school buy them.

“Whatever we realise from this exhibition, during our Christmas concert all the money realise are handed over to charity homes and less privilege people in the society as part of our Cooperate Social Responsibilities.”

Corroborating her views, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Edumark Consult and Concerned Parents and Educators (CPE) network, Yinka Ogunde also warned parents over assigning their parental responsibilities to schools, says such dangerous trend may not produce desire results.

Yinka said that no matter how good a school may be they cannot play the role of parents, “the very first responsibility of a parent is their child. We need to acknowledge the fact that school have a lot of children to look after and it is impossible for them to do your duty for you.

“Shifting parental responsibilities to school will also failed in the sense that they are not the one that help you give birth to that child and do not have the spiritual authority parent have over their children. The best any school can do is to try.

“If you want a good outcome for your child it all depend on investment you put in, if you assume that by given birth to the child everything will be okay you may be wrong.

She said that the era of not planning what to do and learning how to be a better parent are gone, “You need to be very intentional and deliberate about parenting. It is no longer parent by intuition.

“In the past, we could get away with been a parent by intuition and just assume that the way our father taught us we are going to replicate it. It’s no longer working because the world your father knew is totally different from the one you are managing today.

Yinka who spoke on the theme, ‘Christmas with a Heart of Gold’ said that the issue of bullying requires the cooperation of government, school and parent, “Bullying is something that signifies a much deeper problem, it signifying that such child that is bulling people have a lot of unresolved issues and is taking it out on society.

“When you interrogate deep you will see that it connects with parent. We need to have conversation around it in other to minimize it in our home and school. They see you when you are shouting on their mum and you are telling them that it’s not good to shout or beat women.”