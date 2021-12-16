Black Friday: How Jumia delighted Nigerians with massive discount deals to jump-start festive shopping

As the holiday season’s jump in the prices of goods gradually begins, the month-long Black Friday sales by e-commerce company Jumia Nigeria, was the perfect succour retailers needed to end the year.

Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazz, who announced the kick-off of the online shopping event on November 4, 2021, had said the company is providing support to its sellers as well as an avenue to give back to consumers by offering them amazing and cost-saving deals. The sale ended on December 5, 2021, after an extension, and was characterized by massive discounts on various products as well as amazing deals from the e-commerce giant and its vendors.

Jumia Nigeria while launching the sales on the 5th of November, announced that its Black Friday will hold for 25 days with discounts of up to 51% across all categories offered on its platform, including fashion, home, beauty and electronic products. This is timely as Nigerians begin to prepare for their Christmas and end of year shopping and are on the lookout for the best deals in light of current economic realities.

For instance, the price of a 25kg bag of rice which sold for ₦18,500 in the market was sold at ₦15,100 during the Jumia Black Friday sales. A 55-inch smart LG TV which cost ₦313,500 also sold for ₦280,000 on Jumia.

Coming at the time of the year characterized with massive shopping for Christmas and the New Year, the Black Friday sales by Jumia struck a chord in the hearts of many shoppers who participated in the sales.

“In the last three months I’ve been thinking about how to survive this Christmas season shopping with the unending rise in the price of foodstuff and other goods, then Jumia showed up with the Black Friday sale, it was the much-needed relief I had been anticipating,” Damilola Olawade, a ₦200,000 voucher winner said during an interview at the Jumia Headquarters.

Many brands like Samsung, Dettol, Unilever and oraimo partnered with Jumia in what was called ‘brand days’ and on select days throughout November, the brands offered limited-time offers on their products. The e-commerce site also took its consumer reward system a step further with games, quizzes, deals and social media campaigns that offer customers a variety of exciting choices.

Jumia has continued to lead the Nigerian e-commerce industry with the wide range of products offered to its large customer base across Nigeria and beyond. The company has over six million products to be sold on its platform with over 10,000 active vendors, four million customers and 15 million monthly visitors.

Vanguard News Nigeria