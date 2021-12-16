With the general downward trend of the market at the beginning of December 2021, it may seem like a bad time for cryptocurrency investors.

Looking through the plethora of coins, both big and small, that haven’t seen large declines this month and seeing an upward trend is a tricky task.

The largest forces in the market, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have decreased by 2.25% and 9.92% respectively over the last 7 days. Almost every major cryptocurrency was affected. Some have responded better than others, including HUH token, which was launched on the 6th of December.

BitTorrent (BTT)

After launching peer-to-peer file sharing in the mid-2000s, BitTorrent is a name well known to anyone on the internet from that time to the present day. Whilst providing what was in their eyes a valuable service, it became more difficult for them to monetise their platform. They were purchased in 2019 by the Tron (TRX) network, which promptly released a cryptocurrency under the name BTT. Tron looked to capitalise on BitTorrent’s internet fame, as well as incentivising users to help others on its network. In return for seeding a file, which is how parts of files can be shared from peer-to-peer, users receive BTT as a reward.

BitTorrent (BTT) fell sharply on the 4th of December, it’s low being 36% less than its high from 24 hours previous. As parts of the market began to slowly recover, BTT shot up, largely due to the launch of BitTorrent’s main network as well as the announcement of a re-denomination plan. The plan was made public on the 6th of December and put into effect on the 12th. At a 1:1000 ratio, BTT became BTTOLD and the new coins took the BTT name. This re-denomination led the total supply to leap from 990 billion to 990 trillion. In the 48 hours from the 6th to the 8th of December, BTT went from a low of 0.002327 to a high of 0.004199, an increase of over 80%.

HUH Token Enters the Market

The HUH token (HUH) was launched on the 6th of December, missing the worst of the flash crash from the weekend prior. In the first 48 hours of its launch, HUH increased by over 1000%. Since being listed on CoinMarketCap in early 2019, BTT has risen by 2214%. BTT’s growth in the long and short term (80%) is significant, especially in comparison to many other coins over the same period. Yet it looks small compared to the waves made by HUH in its first few days.

The HUH token has been dubbed the first “utimeme” coin and as a result, holds a unique position in the crypto sphere. Harnessing the potential of a meme coin whilst holding utility of its own makes HUH an interesting proposition. HUH has its own intelligent referral system which gives existing holders an incentive to refer their friends and family. 10% of a new holder’s initial investment is paid in BNB to the person who referred them, and there is no limit to how many people one HUH holder can refer.

HUH is now featured on some of the major listing platforms, including CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, and DexTools. It has been on these sites for under 24 hours and has already increased 51% at the time of writing. By comparison, BTT is down 5% in the last 24 hours. The boost of being listed on these platforms has seen HUH resist another market downturn.

