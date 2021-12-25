Birthday: You rekindle hope, aspirations in South-West, Owokoniran eulogises Gov Makinde

The celebrant, Governor Seyi Makinde (left) and PDP scribe, Chief Rahman Owokoniran

The Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has described Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as, among other things, a liberator, path finder and a beacon of hope and aspiration for the Yoruba nation.

The PDP scribe made the commendation in a birthday message to Governor Makinde, who was born on December 25, 1967.

According to Owokoniran, Makinde is not just adept at dealing with tough situations, his impeccable manners make his qualities shine through.

“The future belongs to great thinkers like Governor Makinde, and as I have said before, he gives hope that the youths of this great country have a lot to offer,” Owokoniran said.

In the birthday greetings, Owokoniran said “Makinde is a liberator, a pathfinder, an achiever, a unifier and a Godly man.

“I admire his strong personal qualities such as the ability to deal with difficult situations. His impeccable manners in dealing with tough issues is admirable.

“His candid opinions on historical matters are his strength. Never afraid to tell it like it is, the future belongs to great thinkers such as Governor Seyi Makinde.”

Delving into how Makinde’s qualities are rubbing off on his administration, Owokoniran said: “You remain the pillar for the South-West. You rekindle the hope and aspirations of the people of the region.

“You have been delivering the dividends of democracy to the people in such a special way.

“In Oyo State everyone has been enjoying the dividends of democracy one way or the other through health service delivery, education programmes, economic packages, transportation programmes and many socio-economic programmes that deliver benefits to retirees, civil servants and auxiliary work forces in Oyo State and many parts of the South-West region.

“In the South-West, majority of our people can relate to the beautiful job you embarked upon since the beginning of your administration.

“You are the golden boy of the South-West. We are proud of your achievements so far. We remain steadfast behind your leadership.

“We will continue to pray that God, in His infinite Mercy, preserves your health and prolong your life.

“Your innovative and dynamic leadership is rooted for generation yet unborn. You are first among equals.

“Happy birthday to you and many happy returns. And congratulations to you and your esteemed family,” Owokoniran eulogised Governor Makinde.

Vanguard News Nigeria