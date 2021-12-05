By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A female Sole Administrator for Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State appointed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai,Hajiya Ummah Kaltume Ahmed has rolled out strategies to end banditry in the the area.

Kaltume’s appointment was informed by the declaration of the Local Government election in the council as inconclusive by the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM).

The local government is for the first time having three females at its helms of affairs as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary.

The Sole Administrator who spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of her Deputy, Mahadiyya Ango Abdullahi, the Local Government Secretary, Hajiya Maryam Zakari and 11 councilors, including elected and appointed ones at the local government conference hall, also reiterated her commitment to working diligently and carry everyone along in running affairs of the local government.

While addressing the gathering, Hajiya Kaltume Ahmed gave assurance that the security challenges bedeviling the area shall be a thing of the past as the Council under her leadership intends to partner with the Federal, Kaduna state government, security operatives, traditional rulers, volunteer groups, the youth and other stakeholders to curtail the challenges.

While calling for dedication and patriotism of the council officials, noting that, expectations from them to move the local government forward are very high, she called on the people to continue living in peace and harmony with one another and be law abiding citizens to enable meaningful development in the area.

According to her, the leadership of Birnin Gwari local government under her watch will be committed to selfless service, to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people and general welfare of the local government’s indigenes.

The sole administrator thanked Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i for considering her worthy to steer the affairs of Birnin Gwari local government council and expressed optimism that with the support of faithful members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the local government would take it rightful place amongst its peers.