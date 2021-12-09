.

By Dennis Agbo

The wife of the late Igbo leader, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu will on Sunday, December 12 chair Christ the King Silver Jubilee Carol and Gospel Festival in Enugu.

The event is part of the activities marking 25 years of Christ the King Parish, GRA Enugu, where the charismatic Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mabaka was a pioneer Priest.

Slated to take place at newly commissioned Bishop CVC Onaga Pavilion, the event will host some of the most celebrated gospel artists in the country such as Chinyere Udoma, Osinachi well as the highly acclaimed Christ the King Parish Glorious Praise Band.

Christ the King Sonorous Choir will entertain the audience with Christmas carols interspersed with passages from the holy bible which recounts the story of redemption and the glory of man’s salvation.

Organizers of the Carol said that the Christmas Festival promises to be a carnival of gospel and praise worship; Christmas carols and evangelization designed to bring the message of Christmas to the people.

The highlight of the event will be the presentation of the Parish Humanitarian award to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Enugu State for his compassionate interventions in the lives of the poor and less privileged citizens of the state.

The Parish Administrator, Rev. Fr Longinus Ikenna Ugonwa indicated that the festival would be a very entertaining and memorable affair whilst the Chairperson of the event, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu hinted that residents of the Coal City would be treated to an exciting event that would in no small measure, spread the Christmas joy.

Vanguard News Nigeria