.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Youth Forum, BYF, has threatened that youths of the state may be forced to occupy the office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC if the commission fails to commence investigation into the allegation of impropriety levelled against the previous administration of Senator George Akume by an audit query.

The youths also urged the state government to file legal proceedings in the court over the matter and not limit itself to EFCC investigations.

The BYF through its President, Comrade Terrence Kuanum, in a media briefing Thursday in Makurdi, was reacting to the recent audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of Benue State over issues of alleged impropriety levelled against that administration that held sway between 1999 and 2007 in the state.

Comrade Kuanum said, “we advise the Benue State Government to take the matter further to the courts and not limit it to EFCC investigation. This is a very serious corporate malfeasance against Benue State which must be redressed.

“We also want to warn that we will not accept anything short of justice on this matter. We won’t also accept a plea bargain or a political solution of any kind.

“We urge the EFCC to swing into action and get to the root of the matter so that justice will be done to the people of Benue State, bearing in mind that no one is above the law.

“Consequently, we hereby give EFCC a 14-day ultimatum with effect from today Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to invite Senator George Akume for questioning, otherwise, we youths of Benue State will occupy the Commission’s premises and demand for justice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria