By Peter Duru

Four men, Ephraim Zaaki, Aondofa Ayam, Terzungwe Mom, and Shangi Mon have been nabbed and arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court by the Benue State Police Command for alleged robbery and murder of a truck driver, his assistant, and diversion of their truckload of beer.

According to the Prosecuting Police Officer, Mr. Fredrick Ofega the Command had few days ago received reports alleging that Ephraim Zaaki conspired with Aondofa Ayam, Terzungwe Mom, Shangi Mon, and others still at large to carry out the dastardly act.

He told the court that the gang committed the crime when they attacked the truck which was heading to Jos Plateau state with over 2,000 crates of beer at Aliade in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “the suspects robbed and killed the driver of the truck and his assistant after which they concealed their remains in the premises of Amenge Mom at Mbachir in Guma East LGA.”

He explained that the gang, after murdering the duo diverted the truck to Gboko town, where they off-loaded the beer in the house of one of their accomplices beside the Gboko General Hospital and sold it in cartoons to various customers.

Mr. Ofega said during the Police investigation, the suspects were arrested and they all confessed to the crime. He also said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

The trial Judge, Mr. Aondohember Gwa ordered that the accused be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to January 11, 2022, for further mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria