Benue State government has petitioned security agencies to investigate alleged rape of a student of the Federal Science and Technical College, Otukpo, by the Store Officer of the college.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Michael Gusa, told newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday that government had written to the Commissioner of Police to investigate and bring the culprit to book.

He said the petition was also sent to the Director, State Security Services (SSS), for the same purpose.

“There is an online publication in which the author indicated that there was a sexual assault on a female student by an employee of the college.

“The governor directed that I take up the matter with the security agencies for proper investigation.

“This is so because the culprit should be brought to justice as his action amounted to a threat on female children who are in schools.

“It does not speak well of our society and it doesn’t also speak well of the future of the girl child for an employee to assault female students.

“As such, the state government will not fold its arms and watch.

“In compliance with the governor’s directive, we have written letters to complain to the police and the SSS in the state to investigate the matter and establish the veracity of the report.

“We want the society to know that government has taken up the matter to ensure that justice is served in the circumstance,’’ Gusa stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria