By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state lawmaker representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Robert Tyough has been scored high by his constituents for his outstanding performance and fair representation of the people.

They also encouraged him to continue to intensify efforts towards bringing more dividends of democracy to the people of Kwande and Ushongo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The stakeholders of the two LGAs that make up the federal constituency gave the commendation Wednesday in Lessel, Headquarters of Ushongo LGA during a constituency briefing by the lawmaker where he presented his score card to the people.

Those who spoke at the event including Elders Agba Igbudu, John Iyô, Moses Tarbee, and the woman leader, Shimenenge Iortyer commended the efforts of the lawmaker in improving the lives of the people.

They urged him to also monitor the projects he brought to their various communities closely and further sued for sustenance of such programmes and interventions that would improve their living standards.

Earlier, Mr. Tyough told his constituents that he was concerned about the challenges confronting them and would keep working towards ameliorating them.

He explained that some of his programmes such as the “training and cash support made available to over 500 people drawn from across the constituency, interventions like the agricultural inputs to farmers, electrification and water programmes are geared towards touching the people positively and adding value to their lives. And I can assure you that more of these people oriented programmes are on the way.”

The Kwande/Ushongo representative who took credit for attracting Nigeria Communications Commission ICT Centre to St. Andrew’s Secondary School Adikpo, distribution of hundreds of tons of agric input as well as the One Million Naira Intervention Fund for women cooperatives in all the Council Wards across the constituency assured that he would not take the support of his people for granted.

He hinted that he was working assiduously in synergy with his colleagues and representatives of the constituents at the State House of Assembly to ensure that more benefits got to the people of the two LGAs.

Relatedly, while speaking at a meeting at the instance of a former Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly Mrs. Margaret Icheen, Mr Tyough appreciated the people of Kwande/Ushongo for finding him worthy to represent and serve them at the green chamber of the National Assembly.

He said he was happy to interface with his people and be able to intimate them on his journey so far and equally called on them to always support him as well as advise him where necessary.

Responding, Messrs Aboh Uta, Peter TorJune, Akuha Tor Gbande, Adikpo Agbatse, Julius Ahobee as well as Mrs. Ortese all commended the giant strides of the federal lawmaker and encouraged him to do more.