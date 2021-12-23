By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed the year 2022 appropriation bill of N155.6billion.

The passage of the budget came about two months after Governor Samuel Ortom presented the fiscal estimate to the Assembly for consideration.

The House passed the budget during Wednesday’s plenary after its clause by clause consideration by members.

A breakdown of the budget showed that over N98.7billion was allotted to recurrent expenditure, capital expenditure got N56.8billion while deficit financing stood at N20billion.

Earlier in a lead debate, the Chairman House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Mr. Peter Enemari said the 2022 budget was higher than 2021 fiscal estimate by over N21.2billion.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Titus Uba in his reaction commended the commitment of his colleagues to state matters. He promised that the House would monitor the implementation of the budget.

Vanguard News Nigeria