By Ozioruva Aliu

THE city of Benin, Edo State capital, is wearing new look with colourful posters adorning major areas such as Airport Road and Ring Road ahead of today’s ceremony where the Oba of Benin, Euware II, would receive two artworks looted from the palace by British forces in 1897 and recently released to the Nigerian government.

Some of the posters have the painting of Oba Ovonranmwen, who was the king when the incision happened in 1897, Oba Eweka II, who became king after his death in 1914, Oba Akenzua II, and Oba Erediauwa, who is the father of Oba Ewuare II.

The artworks to be handed over today were recently returned by Jesus College of Cambridge University and University of Aberdeen, Scotland and handed over to the Federal Government delegation.

A statement by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, commended the presidential directive to return the antiquities to the ancient palace of the Oba of Benin.

The statement noted that the handing over of the returned artefacts would take place at the Oba palace and further explained that the event would also be used to mark the 5th anniversary celebration of Oba Ewaure II on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

The anniversary was initially postponed in honour of late Captain Idahosa Okunbo, who died August 8, 2020.

