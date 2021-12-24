Residents of Benin City, the Edo State capital have lauded the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the ongoing installation of street lights to recreate a night economy and enhance security of life and property.

According to the state government, phase one of the light-up Edo project is being concluded.

A visibly elated resident of Stadium Road, who gave his name as Kenneth Ukoha, said that with the new look of his street “the unwavering commitment of Governor Godwin Obaseki towards transforming the state into the preferred destination for business and tourism is not in doubt.”

“The governor has not only positioned the state for global competitiveness, but has also helped in improving the standard of living of its citizens. Edo State is a major business hub linking the Northern, Southern, Western and Eastern regions of Nigeria and as such, the strategic approach of the governor can be clearly linked to the principle of comparative advantage as developed by the 19th century British economist, David Ricardo.

“Edo State is being transformed into an electricity hub via the ongoing Edo electricity initiative; thus, making Edo a centre of attraction for investment growth and expansion,” Eguasa Godspower, another Benin City resident said.

“We are happy that the Governor is committed to improving our welfare and standard of living. Obaseki is a good man that likes good things. Looking at the level of insecurity and criminal activities witnessed before now in this area during night hours, our heart is much at peace now because we are very optimistic that these street lights will help to reduce crime rate and improve our night life even as some traders can now sell late at night”, a group of Stadium Road residents said.

They added: “Though we live around Stadium Road, we are traders around the Oba Market axis. We are delighted to have the whole market area fully lit. We can now trade in peace and safety at night, as everywhere looks just like day time”.

Engr. Uyiekpen Stephen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Electricity, explained that the Light-up Edo project witnessed some delays resulting from failure on the part of the sub-contractors to supply necessary installation equipment for the timely actualization of the project as planned.

He however assured that an alternative approach has been initiated and implemented to ensure progress and completion of phase one of the project as soon as possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria