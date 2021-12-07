By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo; his counterparts from Nnewi, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi and Diocese of Mbamili, Rt. Rev. Obiora Uzochukwu, have unanimously told Christians to not only be faithful to God, but to also learn how to step into difficult situations as a way of proving the faith.

The Bishops who expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct and outcome of the Anambra governorship election, also called on the governor-elect Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to be magnanimous in victory and ensure an inclusive government that will accommodate even his opponents.

They also told Prof. Soludo to endeavour to address what they called certain imbalances in the state, just as to ensure that everybody in the state is treated equally irrespective of religion and denomination.

They made the call during the winding up of four days Fresh Manna Conference, annual spiritual carnival of the Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, held in All Saints Cathedral Onitsha.

The Bishops who spoke at different sections of the conference said that Anambra State will not fail to get everything right with Prof. Soludo, who has effectively served Nigeria and has come to serve his home state, and therefore, challenged him to make a difference with his “Soludo Solution” his campaign slogan.

The 2021 edition of the conference with the theme, “Be doers of the Word, and not hearers only” drew over 15,000 clergy and lay delegates from across the eight Dioceses in Anambra State and beyond, despite the social, political and economic uncertainties in the country.

Preaching the sermon during the church service to mark the end of the Conference, Bishop, Diocese of Mbamili, Rt. Rev. Uzocukwu, recalled that the just-concluded conference was its 14th edition, as the maiden edition was held in 2007.

He challenged Christians not only to be faithful in their christian life, but to also learn how to step into difficult situations as ways of proving their faith.

He however regretted that many Christians find it hard sometimes to challenge their faith by pushing unrelentingly ahead. He therefore urged them to always pray fervently in order to make observable breakthroughs.

“We must at all times speak impossibilities into possibilities and realities. Prophetic prayers should always go before your endeavours. Don’t think you have seen it all. There is always another level of blessings for you. Your blessings would be unstoppable if you firmly anchor your faith in God.”

The host Bishop, Rt. Rev. Nwokolo, thanked God for making the event a success in spite of the threatening security situation in the country and prayed that next year’s Conference be more grandiose.

He appreciated the guest speakers:Bishop Omole-Ekun of Diocese of Zaria, and other Bishops; all the people that delivered seminars on 14 different topics, including Prof. Chinonso Achebe, Ven I G. Obalum, Ven Chiadikobi Emmanuel, Dr Somto Eyisi and Engr Anaemeka Eziuzo and Dame Dr Vivian Onwuekwe.

Bishop Nwokolo also commended the delegates for making out time to attend the conference, urging them to endeavour to translate all they learnt during the various expositions into their daily lives.

There was a fund-raising for the Diocesan Foreign Mission in Togo, just as award of scholarships to more than 20 indigent, but intelligent pupils and students of the Diocese studying various courses in different institutions in the country.

Gifts were equally presented to students and pupils in Diocesan schools who were adjudged to have performed creditably in character and learning in their schools.