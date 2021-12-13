Nigerian fast-rising singer and songwriter, BADBOYWILLZ born Chukwuemeka Godwill Nwosu is a young afro fusion artiste who makes conscious music with deep lyrics for the soul.

Speaking on his goal he shared that, “My prior aim is to make good music at the end of the day and live forever in people’s souls. I have a lot of amazing projects am working on and so far so good I can promise the world good music.

Be it single or an EP the goal is to satisfy your soul. I literally make conscious music and I believe in my sound as am exceptional because my sound always comes through for me and it’s evergreen. Good music is conscious and honest as I believe in honesty and clarity in whatever I spit out. I grew to understand that you don’t need much to make music and I strongly made music a priority.”

BADBOYWILLZ has had passion for songs from childhood starting of his own group at the age of 10 with friends from primary school were they wrote all their songs for competitions and as a way of relief from depression and hardship.

On what inspires him he added, “I get inspired by life itself which basically includes my everyday activities and people around me. I’m a very creative person and while am sitting I get work done in my head especially in my own space and time. I’d love to work with Wizkid because he makes conscious music and he sings beautifully. I practically grew up learning and listening to him. Another artist who taught me that am not too young to achieve whatever I want is Davido. I’d love to work with him because he’s indeed a star.“