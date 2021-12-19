By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu Catholic Priest. Rev Fr, Kenneth Nnamani has charged Christians to be ambassadors of peace as they prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ who is a peace maker.

Fr Nnamani who made call during a Sunday homily at Emasculate Heart of Jesus Parish Asata Mine Road, Coal Camp Enugu, also tasked them to always do the will of God to be happy both on earth and eternity.

He urged them to treat everybody both rich and poor as important because Christ died for the interest of all.

“What you should be asking yourselves today is, as we are about to celebrate Christmas, are you a harbinger of peace, ambassador of good news, a crusader of peace? Are you travelling to the village or are going to meeting to make peace or cause trouble?

“Many families are in crisis, what is your stand on it as a child of God celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ who is a peace maker, according to Isaiah Chapter 9, Revelation 19:16.

“You should not allow yourself to move over to 2022 while in crisis with another one. Make peace with another. Christmas is a season of advent, the time a son of God was born. The season passed a process which started from prophecy of Arch-Angel Gabriel,” He said.

He charged them to use the season to do Charity and remember the poor, elderly and the orphanage homes.

He cautioned them not to trust everybody or give everybody access to their lives, stressing that such would make you too cheap to be destroyed.

“In Judges chapter 16 a prophecy was made about the birth of Samson and a Philippine woman destroyed Samson because he gave her access to his life.

“Avoid a talkative as a friends so that you will not be projected to your enemy for destruction, know when people love or like you to be regarded as important, be careful, anyone can be jealous of you either because of your wealth, beauty, due to your charity or otherwise,” He warned.

He prayed that his one year anniversary would be a blessing to lift them above others like Bethlehem.