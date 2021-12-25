L- R; Waste to Wealth Organizing Committee Chairman Ehigie Osagie ,Operations Manager FrapapaBet, Kolade Olalekan, BBNaija Start Rapper, LAYCON, Waste to Wealth CEO, Obieze Kelechi and Waste to Wealth Organizing Committee Secretary, Animashaun

By Olayinka Ajayi

Season 5 BBNaija lockdown star and Rapper, Olamilekan Mussoud Al-khalifa otherwise known as Laycon has said his mindset after the lockdown season is focused on productive youthful engagement.

Laycon who was the guest artist at a grassroots final football tournament in Iyana Era organised by Waste to Wealth Recycling company in collaboration with Frapapa Betting company said: “Supporting grassroots tournament is a wonderful initiative by the organisers.Since I left the BB Naija, I’ve been looking forward to engaging the youth in activities that are productive and sport is one of such avenues. We all know that football brings people together in Nigeria. So shout-out to the Nigerian youths. The sponsors Waste to Wealth and Frapapa bet are obviously youth-oriented. They should keep on with the good work.”

On his part, Waste to Wealth Recycling Boss, Obieze Kelechi, who was represented by the Organising Committee Chairman, Ehigie Osagie appreciated the BBNaija star said: “When we were boys, we used to play football. So we thought about giving back to society and hosting a tournament. There’s hope out there. Just identify what you are good at and put your efforts into it.

He urged youths to see themselves as part of the government saying: “Governance start with us. Once we play our role, they would definitely play their role. We don’t have to have lapses on our end. If we can do better, Nigeria will start moving forward as a country.”

In the same vein, Operations manager, Frapapa bet, Kolade Olamilekan, said as an indigenous company, “We focus on grassroots development through sports. Our aim is to engage youths so that they would have something tangible doing for themselves.”