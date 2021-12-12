…as INC inaugurates Nembe Clan exco

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, His Eminence King Edmond Daukoru, Mingi XII, has decried the menance of sea piracy in the waterways of the state, and the depletion of mangrove forest, and has called on the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, to partner with the kingdom to curb the menace.

Daukoru, who stated this at the Nembe City Hall, during the inauguration of the Nembe Clan and communities’ chapters of the INC led by Barr Ebinyu George Aderigha, weekend, said the mangrove forest is the common patrimony of the Nembe people and is forbidden for commercialization.

The monarch who was represented by the alternate chairman of the Chiefs Council and former Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Bright Erewari, said the people are seeking the help and partnership of the INC in curbing sea piracy and commercialization of the mangrove because they have undertaken several measures to discourage the menace to no avail.

He said: “Apart from the ecological advantage in conserving our forests, it is not expected that we should deplete we have in this generation. If we use our resources in such a way to jeopardize the interest of the next generation, what are we bequeathing to the next generation.

“Another thing that worries us here is sea piracy, people are been killed, traders molested and raped, these we prayed the INC should look into it, we are ready to partner INC to ensure that we nib some of these things in the bud.”

In his remarks, the President of the INC Prof Benjamin Okaba, who described the menace as a social problem and blamed it on poverty, said the INC is ready to work in partnership with the people to provide solution. He charged the new INC clan executives security very seriously and encourage the formation of vigilante group to police their territories and environment.

In his post inauguration speech the Chairman of INC Nembe Clan Chapter, Barr Ebinyu Aderigha, described the inauguration as historic in Nembe Kingdom as it has reinvigorated and brought the new face of INC to Nembe Kingdom, adding that the morale of the new executives led by him have been boosted to carry out their mandate which is non-violent struggle for self determination of Ijaw people.

The occasion was graced by the second National Vice President of INC, Chief Nengi James, the Central Zone Chairman of INC, Dr. Doodei Week, and other National Executive Committee members of INC as well as chiefs and elders of Nembe Local Government Area.