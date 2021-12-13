By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State government has again urged youths in the state to desist from polluting the environment through illegal refining of petroleum products.

Governor Douye Diri made the call, weekend, while speaking at the open-air funeral service in honour of late Elder Dick Akpolo at Odi, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

He lamented that illegal oil refining was compounding the age-long problem of environmental pollution and degradation caused by the seismic and exploration activities of the multinational oil companies operating in Niger Delta.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that the unwholesome refining of crude oil is a major contributing factor to the dramatic changes in the weather pattern being noticed in the region.

He described illegal refining as an act of environmental terrorism, noting that the youths involved in it were not only endangering their own lives, but also killing innocent people in installments.

He said: “Our youths must emulate the lifestyle of Pa Akpolo. He didn’t allow his environment and the circumstances of his birth to weigh him down to become an ingrate to God. He took to the worship of God and continue to soldier on.

“So, don’t say I have nobody to train me that is why I join secret cult or I’m vandalising pipelines or I’m taking to crime. If you read his biography, you will agree with me that he walked through the road of hardship.

“There is really nothing you are passing through today, that people had not passed through before. So, I want to use this opportunity to encourage especially our youths to desist from this acts of criminality.

“Our environment has already been polluted by the oil companies. We are suffering from that degradation. But now, you are adding to it by doing illegal refining. What you are doing is worse than what the oil companies are doing. You are killing all of us in installments.”

He also cautioned them to steer clear from cultism and other criminal activities tarnishing the good image of the state and embrace the various programmes government is putting in place to better their lot.

Commenting on the life and legacies of Pa Dick Akpolo, he remarked that the departed octogenarian lived a life worthy of emulation regardless of the difficult circumstances he experienced.