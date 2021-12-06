By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE Bayelsa West Youth Leaders Forum has commended the state government for establishing the 60-metric tonnes Cassava Processing Plant at Ebedebiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, saying that the facility will generate massive jobs and take our youths off the streets.

The youths lauded the immediate past governor of the state and senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson for initiating the project and Governor Douye Diri for inheriting and continuing the project as well as consolidating on the gains of his predecessor.

The Acting Director-General of the group, Comrade Akeme Moses who stated this while addressing newsmen yesterday in Yenagoa, shortly after the group’s visit to the factory, said they were excited with the standard of the factory, noting that the factory will reduce the rate of unemployment facing youths in the state and guarantee food security in the state.

Moses, who was flanked by the Secretary of the group Ms. Mercy Denini Clement and the Publicity Secretary Doupere Fada, urged the people of the state particularly the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor Federal Constituency to ensure full utilization of the potentials of the factory by going into massive cassava farming.

He said: “The starch, cassava and garri processing factory is one of the biggest of it’s kind in Nigeria and has the capacity to to take our teeming unemployed youths off the streets by generating thousands of jobs for deserving youths of Bayelsa West in particular and the entire state in general.

“We therefore commend immediate past Governor Seriake Dickson for initiating the project and Governor Douye Diri, for inheriting and continuing with this gigantic project as part of the prosperity government campaign slogan of consolidating on the gains of his predecessor’s led restoration administration.

“On the 3rd of December, we visited the factory to see things for ourselves, and we must seriously once more appreciate the immediate past and present administrations of Bayelsa State for the standard of equipments we saw in that place. It is worth protecting jealously, therefore as a group, we appeal to this administration for the swift facilitating of this project that has a huge economic value to engaging a good number of our youths in the State when commissioned and put to use it will definitely guarantee food security in the State.

“We therefore use this medium to call on Bayelsans mostly those from Sagbama/Ekeremor Senatorial District to make good use of this factory by going into a serious cassava farming to better their livelihood and boost the economy of the state.”