Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has said that the state’s monthly allocation of N7 Billion is used for offsetting the wage bill of civil servants in the state.

The governor made the statement at the weekend when the Christian community paid him Christmas homage at the Bauchi Government House.

READ ALSO:PDP commiserates with Kwankwaso over brother’s death



He lamented that almost noting is left for capital projects after paying salaries Eben as he said that some workers earn double monthly remunerations which inflates the monthly wage bill.

“As Christians and Muslims we should fear God. Some people are collecting double salaries. People are collecting allowances that are not their own. And you can see that we get N7Billion from Federal Government at the end of the day we end up using everything to pay salaries. Yet, some people are saying they have not gotten salary. I was not elected to pay salary. I’m elected to do projects and programmes.

“Still, as a civil servant I know obligation to pay salary and that’s why I have been paying. We are making sure we are have been raising our IGR (internally generated revenue) and that is why we are doing all these projects. You can see the brand new Government House here, we are doing it for you, not for me. The issue is that we must build legacies and landmarks.”

Mohammed who said that his administration inherited gratuities of over N28 billion told his Christian audience that if he fails to perform as a governor, people will laugh at them because majority of them voted for him.

He further noted that his government is working to ensure that no worker is excluded on the payroll, while also encouraging Christians to live in peace with their neighbours.