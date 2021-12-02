•Launch N200m farmers fund

By Prince Okafor

THE British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria yearly export of tobacco from its facilities in the country to about 14 African countries has hit $110 million.

This is coming even as the company provided N200 million support to farmers that previously grew tobacco leaves in Oyo State.

READ ALSOFidelity Bank boss canvasses enabling environment for FDIs

Disclosing these during the visit to the company’s factory in Ibadan by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, BAT’s Operation Director, Waseem Hayat, said, “We started operations with three markets in 2006, and currently we export tobacco to 14 countries in Africa.

“We generate over $110 million in foreign exchange each year for our export to these countries. Our goal is to reduce health impact of business through the elimination of single use plastic and make all plastic packaging recyclable by 2025.”

Speaking on the N200 million farmers fund, Yarub Al-Bahrani, the Area Director for BAT in West and Central Africa, stated that the fund was established by BAT as a social impact initiative for the benefit of rural smallholder farmers in the Oke-Ogun Area of Oyo State.