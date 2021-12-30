Bartender stabbed dead by woman at hotel hideout after stealing boss’ N.6m

The suspect

By Esther Onyegbula



A bartender, Mohammed Ahmed, who hid in a hotel after stealing his boss’ money, has been stabbed to death by a woman, Omowumi Oyapitan, a 32-year-old fashion designer.

Men of Ogun State Police Command arrested Oyapitan following a distress call by Stephen Udo, Managing Director of Splendour Guest Inn, received by the police at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters.

Udo reported that an argument ensued between two of his guests in the hotel, and in the process, one of them, Omowumi Oyapitan broke a bottle and used it to stab Mohammed Ahmed.

The DPO of Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene, where the victim was met in a pool of his blood.

The suspect was promptly arrested, while the victim was rushed to state hospital Ota, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

‘He stole N600,000’

Spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest.

Oyeyemi added that investigation revealed that the victim had been in the hotel since Monday, December 27.

“He was hiding there after stealing N600,000 belonging to his boss at Hayorlak Hotel, where he was working as bartender.

“It was further gathered that he used part of the stolen money to lodge some of his friends.

“He had an altercation with one of those he lodged in the hotel, who he accused of stealing part of his money.

“The accusation led to hot exchange of words between them. The suspect, who claimed to know the suspected thief, intervened.

“However, the deceased, who was not pleased with her intervention, punched her mouth and in retaliation she broke a bottle and used it to stab the deceased on his neck.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria