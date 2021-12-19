Barr Amamgbo builds, donates marble chapel to Ihiala Anglican Diocese

A compassionate and passionate philanthropist, Barr Donald Chidi Amamgbo has achieved another milestone as he built and donated a tastefully furnished chapel to the Anglican Communion, Province of the Niger, Ihiala Diocese in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

St. Silas Cathedral became a pilgrimage center on Saturday 18th December 2021 as people from all walks of life trooped in to be part of the dedication of the all marble chapel built and donated to the church by the legal luminary.

Worshippers started trooping into the cathedral as early as 8.00am to be part of the epoch making event.

One of the earliest arrival at the occasion was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Anambra State November 6 election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo who stood with the benefactor, Barr Amamgbo as he handed over the keys of the chapel to Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, The Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba who in turn handed over the keys to the Bishop, Ihiala Diocese, Rt Revd Prof Israel Kelue Okoye.

In his sermon titled “Landmark Prayers”, the Primate who took his Bible text from 1Kings 8:27-30 thanked God for His faithfulness upon Ihiala Diocese.

He said that the dedication ceremony of the chapel was a celebration of God’s grace and goodness to His Church through Barr Amamgbo.

Primate Ndukuba said that it was a thing of joy that Barr Amamgbo remained true to his conviction of building for God even when men have many reasons not to do anything for the church.

He said that the benefactor built for the church not because he is the richest person in the land noting that Barr Amamgbo’s sacrificial gift to God is worthy of emulation.

The Primate later christened the chapel a place of prayers where people will seek the face of God and get solution to their challenges.

He prayed that the Almighty God shall continue to remember the benefactor as all his endeavors shall get Divine blessing.

The Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Rt Revd Prof Israel Okoye in his remarks said that he lacked words to express his gratitude to God who prepared the benefactor to shoulder the responsibility of building the chapel at a time almost everyone in the country is groaning because of the economic situation in the country.

He also showered praises and blessings on Barr Amamgbo for surrendering himself to be used of God.

Bishop Owen Nwokolo of Niger Diocese in an interview with journalists commended the legal luminary for building a well built and fortified chapel for Ihiala Diocese noting that his action is worthy of emulation.

The benefactor, Barr Chidi Amamgbo in an interactive session with journalists said that he was motivated into building the chapel to make available to the worshippers a convenient place to commune with their God.

He said that he would not want to attach any price tag on what it cost him to build the chapel but added that what is invested into the chapel is enough to build a five star hotel.

Barr Amamgbo, a passionate philanthropist said emphatically that the building and donating the chapel to St Silas Cathedral has no political undertone whatsoever.

The legal luminary appreciated his family, friends and well wishers for creating time to identify with him and the church during the dedication ceremony.

Anglican Bishops, traditional rulers, politicians and captains of industries attended the ceremony.