By Emmanuel Okogba

Barcelona have agreed to sign forward Ferran Torres on a five-year deal from Manchester City for €55m plus €10m add-ons.

The move for the Spaniard, 21, is a return to the league he competed in with Valencia before the 2020 switch to Premier League football.

The deal is a push by the Catalans to bolster their squad following exists by forwards Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi that has left the club suffering this season.

Barca have won just seven of their eighteen league matches and sit in the 7th position.

City coach, Pep Guardiola, reportedly gave the green light for Ferran to be sold being that he’s only a fringe player, but only on the basis that the club receives a fee that is his market value.

According to reports, Barcelona are already working on a joint statement with Manchester City to make the announcement.

