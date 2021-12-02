An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday admitted a 31-year-old banker, Ridwan Adejoju, to N1 million bail for allegedly defrauding a man of N600,000.

Adejoju, whose residential address was not given, is being charged for stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted the defendant to N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Adeola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

ALSO READ: We’re not in charge of issuance of AOCs, Sirika replies Sen Uba

She adjourned the case until December 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, said that Adejoju obtained N600,000 from Mr Boyejo Ogunbanjo, on the pretext of using the money for Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 1 at 10.00 a.m. at the Ministry of Land Planning, Alausa Secretariat, in Ikeja.

He said that the defendant stole the money from the complainant after attempts to collect the money from him proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 287 (10) and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria