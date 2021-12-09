By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Armed bandits have reportedly shot and killed a house-wife and abducted 8 eight other residents at Piri, an Abuja community in the Kwali Area Council of the FCT.



The kidnappers were said to have stormed the remote community community in the wee hiurs connecting Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

A resident, Yakubu Saidu told newsmen that the kidnappers first attacked two houses and whisked away two persons amid sporadic gunshots.



Yakubu said the kidnappers targeted a car dealer identified as Sadauna but since they could not get him, they went away with two of his brothers, on Tuesday night.



They were said to have returned to the community on Wednesday during which Salamatu was killed.





The deceased, who was the senior wife of Yusuf Maigunwa, a yam seller in Kwali, attempted to escape through the back door when she was shot dead.



“The husband of the deceased woman was at home when the kidnappers came, but they couldn’t locate where he was hiding, as they whisked away his second wife and two others inside the house.



“Some gangs of the kidnappers, who positioned themselves at strategic places within the community, invaded two houses and whisked away three residents.



“The late woman have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites,” he added.

Efforts by Vanguard to get the Public Relations Officer of FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh to comment on steps being taken towards rescuing the victims proved abortive as several calls to her phone was not answered