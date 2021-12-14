…as police kill 2 bandits in Zaria, recover arms, confiscate bike

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits who relocated to forests near the Kaduna- Zaria dual carriage way ,attacked travellers on Monday night, killing many including a respected community leader in the state, Alhaji Sani Dogara.

Dozens of travelers, were allegedly kidnapped. Journalists were told that the bandits opened fire on the travellers.

Some travellers ran away for safety but those hit by bullets, could not. They were taken away by the bandits while others, died.

Tijjani Ramalam, chieftain of the APC, said Dogara was killed by the bandits around 8 pm on his way to Kaduna from the Zaria axis on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to react on inquiry on Dogara’s gruesome murder, even as his relations said they left everything in the hands of Almighty Allah.

On Tuesday morning, the Kaduna Police Command said its operatives in Zaria killed two bandits and recovered motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorize the people of Zaria and environs.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer,( PPRO),ASP Muhammed Jalige, said on the 13th December, 2021, at about 1630hrs, the Operatives of the Command attached to 47 PMF Squadron Zaria, while on confidence building patrol within Fatika district of Giwa LGA, Kaduna State intercepted some Bandits around Riheyi village of the same district.”

The operatives while in a gun battle with the bandits, gunned down two, while others ran away with bullets wounds.

Jalige said having applied gallantry and firing precision that successfully neutralized two bandits, they recovered an AK47 rifle loaded with ten (10) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition and an operational motorcycle.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Mudassiru Abdullahi commended the Officers for their display of professionalism, cum uncommon courage to achieve the desired result, and tasked all operational and tactical Commanders to imbibe the culture of rigorous patrols in all nooks and crannies within their areas of jurisdiction.

“As festive period is fast approaching, bandits and criminals would like to terrorise innocent people,” he said.

