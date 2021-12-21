By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is playing politics with the activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminals which had their roots in PDP’s poor handling of their formative stages.

That was the position of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in reaction PDP’s accusation that the Federal Government was insensitive to Nigerians’ plight and that it was colluding with the criminals.

APC said PDP was not just unpatriotic, banal and a wobbling opposition, but that it was playing dangerous politics with banditry, especially with its penchant for turning tragic events into subjects of politicking.

APC made its points in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe on Tuesday.

It said: “Suggestions by the opposition PDP that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is insensitive to the heinous activities of bandits in parts of the country should be seen for what it is — politically motivated, callous and insensitivity to victims and our gallant troops battling to end their criminal activities.”

The PDP had accused APC of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians, alleging connivance with bandits in what it called APC’s failure to stem the tide of killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other parts of the country.

However, according to the APC, “the regrettable attempt to turn a tragic situation into an object of politicking crosses the line of political decorum.

“True to form, the PDP continues to expose its desperate politics in which all is fair, including unguarded statements mocking the travails of citizens and efforts of security services to score political points.

“The PDP playing politics with the evil activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal rings, which had their roots in PDP’s shabby handling of their criminal activities during their formative stages, has exposed PDP as unpatriotic, banal and a wobbling opposition.

“While the PDP wallows in its delusions to score cheap points, the President Buhari-led APC administration has strengthened our security services, particularly the Armed Forces through military procurement and strategic training which has led to great successes against insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

“The APC assures Nigerians that President Buhari has not, and will never relent in ensuring normalcy in all parts of the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria