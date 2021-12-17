By Musa Na Allah Sokoto

The leaders of the Sokoto state students Association an umbrella body of Sokoto State students studying in various higher institutiins across the country has given a 24 ultimatum to federal government to take drastic action against bandits and criminal gangs terrorising and killing innocent people in Sokoto state or face their anger .

The students leaders further want President Muhammadu Buhari to remember that Sokoto state is part and parcel of Nigeria and the state should not be left alone in the fight against escalating insecurity in the state.

The students under the leadership of Mr Abubakar Aminu the secretary of the Association further informed the President that all communities in the Eastern part of the state have witnessed one form of attack or abduction by bandits, the results of which was the prequent lost of lives and destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

The Association disclosed stated that bandits dislodged many communities, abducted many for ransom and chasing away farmers from their inherited farmlands, perpetrated by different groups of bandits operating in the state

The group revealed that Operation Hadarin Daji launched by the military and other Armed Forces did not make adequate provision of containing and confining fleeing bandits to other neighboring states, thereby making Sokoto state a safe heaven for those chased away from Zamfara state,

The students leaders further listed their demands to the federal government within the 14 day ultimatum to be fulfilled or else severe and drastic action will follow thereafter .

” we no longer feel safe and secure in our own land and obviously the government have abandoned we the people of Sokoto state to our fate forced to live with by the incompetent government of President Buhari.”

We want the president to as a matter of urgency visit Sokoto state to see things for himself and have physical interaction with the field Commanders in order to identify the problems hindering the progress of the fight against banditry in the state

Also as part of our demands federal government should send in adequate number of troops with the needed equipment’s and logistics to dislodge this bandits in their criminal enclaves without any further delay.

“The President should apologize to the people of Sokoto state and put mechanism in place for the compensation of the victims of banditry in the state to enable them pick the pieces of their lives and start all over again.”

“That the government must recognized Sokoto state as part of Nigeria and do whatever it takes to protect the lives of the citizens as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that no part of the state should be allowed to be administered by Bandits and their cohorts .

” That the government should immediately secure our farmlands and ensure the safety of farmers in their farms as acute shortage of food and hunger crises is staring the people at their face.

“we hereby gives the Federal Government a 14day ultimatum to meet our Demands as we are tired of retshorics and assurances but we rather want to see a concrete action aimed at containing the excesses of bandits in our dear state otherwise we will be left with no choice but to use other alternative means of airing out our Demands. Says the students leaders.