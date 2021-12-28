.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A group within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state, Opomulero Osun, has urged the national leadership of the party to place embargo on public statement between warring factions of the party in the state.

The group in a communique issued in Osogbo on Tuesday stated that after it meeting on Monday, it agreed that the ongoing media war between warring members must stop in the interest of unity within the party.

The communique which was signed by the group’s Chairman and Secretary, Hon. Wale Afolabi and Segun Omoworare respectively, also stressed the need for intensification of the ongoing reconciliation process considering the short period available for governoshirp election in the state and emphasised the need for the party to investigate the news of some persons requesting party members to submit their Bank verification numbers and account details in the state.

It reads further, “Opomulero reaffirms the need for genuine reconciliation. And thereby calls on the Leadership of the Party at the State level, Osun State Government and the National Leadership of All Progressives Congress to put in place and enforce a complete ban on public statements and ongoing media war within members of the Osun APC.

“Opomulero advised that the party leadership in the state should take cognizance of the fraud and deceit being peddled by some disgruntled elements that are asking unsuspecting party members to submit their BVN and account numbers. It notes the need for all political office holders at whatever level to work closely with the party at the grassroot by attending party meetings and functions as this becomes necessary because of the forthcoming election.

“It resolves that it is necessary for the party to start the conduct of opinion polls across the state as a test or assessment of our preparedness for the task ahead. We also agreed that politics is a game of give and take as such efforts should be made to accommodate aggrieved members willing to embrace peace.

“Opomulero agrees on the need for Mr Governor to start projecting his accomplishments and to also make himself more visible on media and at community engagements, as it also reviewed the efforts of the Contact and Reconciliation Committee and resolved to rapidly escalate the activities in view of the short time left between now and the next Gubernatorial election”.

Vanguard News Nigeria