Lagos lagoon

By Evelyn Usman & Bose Adelaja

Tragedy struck, yesterday, in Lagos, after a 17- seater commercial bus plunged into the lagoon, at Oworoshoki area of the state, where a child drowned before help could come.

Other passengers were rescued by members of the community.

It was gathered that the passengers were on their way to the palace of a traditional ruler when the bus skidded off its lane and plunged into the lagoon.

The incident disrupted the Christmas celebration as some youths, who were having a party, joined three fishermen close-by to rescue the victims.

Policemen from Oworoshoki division later joined members of the community in the rescue operation. Some of the rescued passengers, who sustained injuries were taken to an undisclosed hospital.

An eye witness, Ms Sadia Adefarati, said sympathisers and residents had done the needful before the arrival of emergency agencies, saying: “Lagos State Transport Management Authority, LASTMA, personnel in the area tried their best but were hindered by lack of equipment. Thank God for some residents of the community, who left what they were doing to rescue the passengers. All the passengers have been rescued except a baby who was recovered dead. As I speak, only the Vanagon bus is still in the canal.”

South West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident.

He said, “ All passengers but a child were rescued by members of the community.”