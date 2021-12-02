By Henry Ojelu

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court Thursday fixed December 15, 2020 for ruling on the admissibility of confessional statement of Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju a.k.a Baba Ijesha.

The judge fixed the date after counsels have adopted their final written addresses.

Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

He has however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the last hearing on November 19, the defence led by Babatunde Ogala, SAN, and Dada Awosika, SAN, had objected to the confessional statement of Baba Ijesha on ground that it was not voluntarily given.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo had granted their request for a trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness of the statement same day and adjourned for adoption of written addresses after the trial.

During resumed proceedings Thursday, Awosika leading the defence and Yusuf Sule leading the prosecution both told the court that they have filed their written addresses.

Awosika further told the court that the defence filed a response to the written address of the prosecution and objected to the submission that the defendant was not tortured.

Awosika citing section 35(1) of the Evidence Act argued that in criminal matters, there are two burden of proof adding “one can change and the other doesn’t change.”

He said the defendant had put forward facts to substantiate use of oppression.

“It is for the court to look at evidence by the defendant that he was handcuffed, beaten and forced to sit on ground. Does that not qualified as evidence of oppression?”

Citing section 29(5) of the Evidence Act, Awosika argued further: “Even from the prosecution’s evidence, the defendant was sitting on the ground and shaking, one cannot make statement under that condition.”

He urged the court to discontenance the submission of the prosecution.

Responding, Sule contended that there was no evidence before the court that the defendant was oppressed while making his confessional statement or that he was degraded.

Sule told the court that the defendant himself told the court that he was beaten before he was brought to the police station “which means it was a mob attack from which he was rescued.”

Sule also pointed out that contrary to the claims of the defendant, there was no where in his confessional statement where the town Badagry was written, “which means the defendant was trying to mislead the court.”

Sule urged the court to uphold that the confessional statement of Baba Ijesha was voluntarily made and also to uphold the submission of the prosecution.

Meanwhile, Justice Taiwo ordered a witness summon to be issued against a prosecution witness, Brown Asuquo to appear in court at the next adjourned date of December 15.