By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Octogenarian, member of the Elders Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alh Azeez Adebayo has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the judicious use of the paltry allocations he’s been receiving since he assumed office to develop the state beyond everyone’s imagination.

Alh Adebayo who clocked 80, last October spoke in an interview with Vanguard, a weekend at his residence in the Adewole area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The sage said that the performance of the governor since about three years ago far outweigh the sixteen years administrations of Dr Bukola Saraki and Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed who he claimed received sumptuous allocations while in office.

He said, “The sixteen years administrations in this state is a waste, this administration’s performance far outweigh that of the last two administrations. Here is my residence, within three days, I now have public water running from my taps since this government came to power. That never happened during the tenures of Dr Bukola Saraki and Abdulfatah Ahmed despite the huge amount they claimed to have spent on water reticulation.

“Same goes to other critical projects where Billions of Naira were claimed to have been spent and residents of Kwara didn’t see any result. But for Governor AbdulRazaq despite the small allocations he’s been receiving he’s using them wisely and he’s doing very well.”

He also said that” any sensible and reasonable person resident in Kwara will without any reservations give the second term to Governor AbdulRazaq. I’m scoring him 90% because everyone can see what is currently happening within the 193 wards across the 16 local governments in the state.

“Early in the life of this administration, the governor reconstruct Yikpata NYSC camp in Edu local government area of the state with modern and functional facilities and also injected live into the state own Radio Kwara which was almost down for years, today Radio Kwara and its FM station are stronger and better, they now run 24 hours.

“Furthermore the governor awarded another contract for the annexe of the state Radio station in Baruteen local government of the state.

“There is no ward he has not touched in the area of road construction and rehabilitation, schools rehabilitation, water, improved electricity to mention a few.

He however urged the governor not to relent in taking good care of the people of the state by continuously meeting their hopes and aspirations.

Adebayo also asked the Chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi to ensure that he settles the internal crisis in the party before the national convention of the party next year.

“I’m aware that Fagbemi has been doing some underground works to unite the warring factions, but he should intensify the efforts and ensure that we are all one family before the party’s national convention early next year,” he said.

The elderly APC chieftain also said that increasing cases of insecurity in the country is a result of the free flow of arms and ammunition due to lack of official checkpoints on our roads and therefore called for its official return with a system that would discourage the officers on the roads from extorting money from innocent members of the public.

He said, “because there is no official roadblock, bandits, kidnappers and all those who endangered our security now freely carry arms without being checked on our roads. The checks on the vehicle by the police on our roads is not official, it should be made official so that vehicles can be properly checked. I have read of ammunition being freely taken long distances without being caught, and this obviously happens every time.

“This should be done by police authorities with a system that would discourage our police officers on the roads from extorting money from members of the public. If we can get our security right, it would rub off positively on our economy, social lives and so on.”

Vanguard News Nigeria