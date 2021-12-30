By Vera Anyagafu

The family of the Awosika of the Ondo City has turned their 160 year old home to a museum and Hall of Fame.

According to a statement made available to Newsmen by the Awosika family , the Awosika museum and hall of fame located on Odotu Street Ondo was officially inaugurated in Ondo City December 11, 2021.

‘”The family home located at the round-about in Odotu street Ondo, was the main Awosika family house where the first Awosika High Chief Sasere Ayotilerewa Awosika lived with his wives and children, until his death on April 9, 1909 at the age of 90 years.

As recorded in the Book of Families in the Library of Congress of the United States of America, the Awosika family from Ondo City, Nigeria is one of the largest families in Nigeria and Africa. The building has been in existence for a very long time at the least, 160 years ago as at 2019 (Carbon 14 dating). This “Listed Building” originally built with mud has been structurally restored. The restoration from donations by Awosika family members and friends all over the world, was professionally executed to ensure stability of the aged building while keeping the spaces intact as well as providing modern lighting, ventilation and conveniences”, statement reads.

It went on to state that the mosque built for the muslim community in Odotu area by the Awosika family between 1890 and 1910, was also restored, saying that the museum is composed of the Awosika Gallery, the Awosika Hall of Fame, Ekimogun Gallery, Chief Victor Oloyede Awosika Exhibition Hall and the Awosika Mausoleum.

While, applauding the family’s committed efforts, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo, Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, Jillo III CFR, thanked the Awosika family for restoring the old house.

He said it would enhance tourism in the area.

He therefore called on other families in the community to emulate the Awosika family, especially with the reconstruction of the old and historical Odotu Lane (Liwanja street) with interlocking stones to beautify the adjacent areas.

On his part, Chief Benson Awosika, the Chairman of the Museum Board of Trustees, said that the museum has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a non-profit organisation that would be open to the public free of charge.

Speaking also, Professor Larry Awosika, Secretary of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, while thanking His Imperial Majesty, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo and other attendees for witnessing the ceremony, enjoined the public and those in diaspora to feel free to visit the museum daily, from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

However, the inauguration of the museum also provided opportunity for the induction of 12 dead and one living members of the Awosika family into the Hall of Fame, for their contributions to the progress of Ondo, the Awosika family and Nigeria, family, statement also read, noting that the Osemawe of Ondo, his high chiefs and chiefs, dignitaries, Awosika family friends in both Nigeria and overseas, were also present at the ceremony