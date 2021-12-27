By Obas Esiedasa, Abuja

A pan-Igbo group, Igbo Centre for Education & Culture Advancement, (IGBOCECA) has commended the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authourity (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for their roles in the recent face-off between Air Peace and Dubai government.

The group which made this known in a statement yesterday also called on Igbo groups and other well-meaning Nigerians across the globe to do the same.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Barrister Abel Onyemaechi Ezeagwula, on behalf of the group, maintained that, “As a Nigerian, I have never been prouder.”

Continuing, the Executive Director stated that, “The Minister of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority have rekindled our hope in the strength and importance of this great country Nigeria.

“More importantly, as an Igbo man, I now see a government willing to go to any extent to protect a fellow Igbo man. Unlike in the past when our businessmen and women are being made to feel like orphans, the events of the past few weeks have shown that we have a government that cares and is willing to stand by its people. This particular action has ignited our sense of pride and provided us with talking points for those who quickly promote issues that quickly divide us,” he said.

Barrister Ezeagwula, also maintained that, “In the past, my team and I have individually and collectively held this government accountable for its ill-treatment of the southeast, as well as the marginalization of the Igbos. We have risen in protest for the series of events that suggests that the current administration does not have the interest of the Igbos at heart.

“However, the events of the last few weeks have prompted a deeper reflection and review of our former position”, he said.

He also said, “Nigerians and Igbo men and women in particular can now do legitimate business across the globe with a sense of pride, knowing that the government will protect their legitimate interests.”

While highlighting some of the antecedents of the Director General of the NCAA, Barrister Ezeagwula held that, “Our findings have also shown that this is only one in many instances that the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, will support local aviation businesses, doing businesses in other countries. He has had to intervene and resolve issues between Nigerian airlines and aviation regulators in Togo, Rwanda, Cameroon, among others.

“We have also reliably gathered that his commitment to support local aviation companies interested in operating in other countries has been unparalleled in the sector’s history”.

Vanguard News Nigeria